What if electric bikes were as cheap as conventional bicycles?

The Build Back Better spending bill that passed the House last November included a tax credit of up to $900 for the purchase of an e-bike, but the legislation’s death in the Senate left slim hope of seeing a federal incentive anytime soon. The action now is at the state and local level. In their white paper, titled “Using E-Bike Purchase Incentive Programs to Expand the Market," MacArthur and his co-authors identify more than 40 active and pilot programs in the U.S. and Canada, with incentives ranging from $100 to over $1,000. One recently launched program in Denver, which provided rebates of up to $1,200 for income-qualified buyers, reached budget capacity in less than three weeks.