What if Germany stopped making cars?
The Economist 10 min read 10 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Summary
- Imagine Volkswagen goes the way of Nokia
“THE FUTURE of the VW brand is at stake." When Thomas Schäfer, the mass-market marque’s newish boss, gave a presentation to his management team in early July, he did not sugarcoat its problems. High costs, falling demand, growing competition—the list goes on. “The roof is on fire," he warned, echoing one of the most noted alarm calls in recent business history—from Stephen Elop, who in 2011 compared his company to a “burning platform" shortly after taking the helm at Nokia, then the world’s largest maker of mobile phones.
