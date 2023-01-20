What if Tesla is…just a car company?

Worried Mr. Musk has been distracted with Twitter while these problems mounted, many Tesla shareholders are fuming. In a bad year for stocks, its share price has plunged by around 70% from its peak, wiping out some $850 billion in market value. Mr. Musk personally has lost more than $200 billion of his paper fortune. If Tesla’s stock were to continue falling, it would further erode the financial underpinnings of Mr. Musk’s business empire.