What is driving shift to e-Scooters in India? 2-minute battery changes

Beyond its obvious benefits for drivers like Sagyarani, battery swapping is now being seen in India as a way to help electrify what is the world’s largest fleet of two- and three-wheel vehicles, a crucial step if the country wants to reduce emissions in some of the planet’s dirtiest cities and meet its goal of becoming net carbon zero by 2070. But the pace of change in battery technology and reluctance among automakers to adopt standardized designs means it may not be a catalyst for passenger cars, with India lagging behind nations like China and U.K. in the take-up of EVs more broadly.