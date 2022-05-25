Why small cars are driving out of buyers’ fancy

The first thing to understand is that the entire ‘entry-level’ segment itself is getting reconstituted and redefined. Prices of vehicles have gone up by up by 15-20% in the last one year alone, as automakers passed on the costs of implementing new BS-VI emissions standards, of introducing additional features in cars, and of buying costlier raw materials and precious metals. The magnitude of this increase has been felt most sharply in the lower-priced models, which has made a new car fall out of budget for a lot of first-time buyers, who typically seek to buy an entry-level model.