What is the Freedom Convoy? Trucker protests in Canada explained

Some of the vehicles involved in the protests are adorned with Canadian flags, along with signs and slogans demanding that rights under the country’s constitution be restored—among them, the right to decline to get vaccinated for Covid-19—and that rules be abolished requiring vaccination to either work, travel or eat at the local pub. In Ottawa, the convoy, organized under the Freedom Convoy 2022 banner, has clogged up traffic in the city’s core, forced some businesses to shut their doors and disrupted residents’ daily lives. Tens of thousands of supporters have gathered near the country’s parliament on consecutive weekends to show their support.