What led to boycott Hyundai trend on Twitter? Read the full story here

Hyundai was trending all-day long on Twitter with #BoycottHyundai hashtags. The online trolling of the South Korean car maker led it to issue a statement today evening. The reason behind this negative campaign against the brand was due to its Pakistani Twitter handle. On February 5, the Hyundai Pakistan Twitter handle tweeted "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom." This was on the day which Pakistan remembers as Kashmir Solidarity Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai India issued clarification that said it stands firmly for strong ethos of respecting nationalism.

“The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand," said Hyundai Motor India in a press statement.