What makes diesel engines more polluting than petrol? Explained in 5 points

Diesel engines are considered more polluting than their petrol counterparts. This is the key reason why the small cars in India have been shying away from using diesel engines, in face of the mounting regulatory pressure. The government has been implementing stricter emission norms that is making the development process of diesel engines costlier to comply with new regulations, especially for the smaller cars. This is inadvertently impacting the consumers' preference as well. The greater polluting nature of the diesel engines are to be blamed for this.

Here is why diesel engines are polluting than petrol engines.

Diesel engines pollute more than petrol ones The diesel engines emit more pollutants into the environment than petrol engines, primarily due to the higher emissions of specific harmful pollutants such as the Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM). These pollutants emitted from the diesel engines pose significant health and environmental hazards.

Diesel engines are more polluting: Key 5 reasons Here are the five key reasons why diesel engines are more polluting than petrol ones.

Diesel engines emit higher NOx Diesel engines use a higher compression ratio and operate at higher combustion temperatures compared to the petrol engines. This high temperature results in the Nitrogen and Oxygen available in the atmosphere to react, forming large amounts of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), which is a key component of urban smog and acid rain that can cause respiratory problems and other long-term health hazards.

High Particulate Matter (PM) emission Diesel is a comparatively heavier and less volatile hydrocarbon mixture than petrol. The compression ignition process of this motor fuel can result in incomplete combustion in some zones of the engine cylinder, resulting in the formation of soot, or fine Particulate Matter (PM). These microscopic particles emitted from diesel engine combustion process are a major health hazard as they can penetrate deeper into the respiratory system. The PM has been linked to various serious diseases including cancer, asthma, and cardiovascular issues.

Compression ignition to be blamed Petrol engines use spark plugs to ignite a consistent air-fuel mixture in the combustion chamber, which allows a more uniform and complete combustion process. On the other hand, diesel engines inject fuel into highly compressed and hot air. This leads to combustion that is less uniform than petrol combustion process. As a result, diesel engines are more prone to producing PM and other unburnt hydrocarbons that are emitted into the environment.

High sulfur leads complex pollutant management Diesel contains higher levels of sulfur content as compared to petrol. This results in higher levels of Sulfur Dioxide (SOx) emissions from the diesel engines compared to petrol ones. While modern regulations have resulted in ultra-low sulfur diesel, the fuel's inherent heavier composition means the combustion process is more complex than petrol to manage for all the pollutants simultaneously.

Laboratory vs real-world performance discrepancies The modern diesel engines with advanced exhaust aftertreatment systems like Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction for NOx can lead to very clean test results in lab tests. However, in real-world urban driving conditions, where slow moving is common, these systems may not reach optimal operating temperatures, which leads to significant surge in emission of harmful pollutants into the environment during filter regeneration cycles.