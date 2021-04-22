Ola Electric revealed its plans for providing charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers and unveiled the Ola Hypercharger Network. The new charging network will be used for the upcoming two-wheeler products from the company. The first Ola scooter is expected to launch in the coming months.

View Full Image Ola plans to offer comprehensive set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter.

Ola claims that the Hypercharger Network will be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities.

View Full Image In the first year alone, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India, more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.

The company also claims that it will also be the fastest two-wheeler charging network. According to estimates released by the company, an Ola Scooter will be able to charge 50% in just 18 minutes for a 75 kms range.

View Full Image A view of what the Hypercharging infrastructure looks like

The Hyperchargers, offered by Ola will be deployed across cities and will be found in city centers and dense business districts as stand-alone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes and more.

View Full Image The Ola Hypercharger network will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter. The home charger will require no installation

The Ola Hypercharger network will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter. The home charger will require no installation and will provide Ola customers.

View Full Image Ola scooter users will have to arrive at a charging location and plug their scooter into the charging point. Customers can easily monitor the charging progress in real time on the Ola Electric app and the same app can be used to seamlessly pay for the charging as well.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.