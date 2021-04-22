Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >What Ola electric charging stations will look like: See pics

What Ola electric charging stations will look like: See pics

Premium
The first Ola scooter is expected to launch in the coming months
1 min read . 06:15 PM IST Staff Writer

The new Hypercharging network will be used for the upcoming two-wheeler products from the company

Ola Electric revealed its plans for providing charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers and unveiled the Ola Hypercharger Network. The new charging network will be used for the upcoming two-wheeler products from the company. The first Ola scooter is expected to launch in the coming months.

Ola Electric revealed its plans for providing charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers and unveiled the Ola Hypercharger Network. The new charging network will be used for the upcoming two-wheeler products from the company. The first Ola scooter is expected to launch in the coming months.

View Full Image
Ola plans to offer comprehensive set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter.
Click on the image to enlarge
TRENDING STORIES See All
View Full Image
Ola plans to offer comprehensive set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter.
Click on the image to enlarge
TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Ola claims that the Hypercharger Network will be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities.

View Full Image
In the first year alone, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India, more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.
Click on the image to enlarge

The company also claims that it will also be the fastest two-wheeler charging network. According to estimates released by the company, an Ola Scooter will be able to charge 50% in just 18 minutes for a 75 kms range.

View Full Image
A view of what the Hypercharging infrastructure looks like
Click on the image to enlarge

The Hyperchargers, offered by Ola will be deployed across cities and will be found in city centers and dense business districts as stand-alone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes and more.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
View Full Image
The Ola Hypercharger network will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter. The home charger will require no installation
Click on the image to enlarge

The Ola Hypercharger network will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter. The home charger will require no installation and will provide Ola customers.

View Full Image
Ola scooter users will have to arrive at a charging location and plug their scooter into the charging point. Customers can easily monitor the charging progress in real time on the Ola Electric app and the same app can be used to seamlessly pay for the charging as well.
Click on the image to enlarge

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.