What Ola electric charging stations will look like: See pics

The new Hypercharging network will be used for the upcoming two-wheeler products from the company
Ola Electric revealed its plans for providing charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers and unveiled the Ola Hypercharger Network. The new charging network will be used for the upcoming two-wheeler products from the company. The first Ola scooter is expected to launch in the coming months.
Ola claims that the Hypercharger Network will be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities.
The company also claims that it will also be the fastest two-wheeler charging network. According to estimates released by the company, an Ola Scooter will be able to charge 50% in just 18 minutes for a 75 kms range.
The Hyperchargers, offered by Ola will be deployed across cities and will be found in city centers and dense business districts as stand-alone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes and more.
The Ola Hypercharger network will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter. The home charger will require no installation and will provide Ola customers.
