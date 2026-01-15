What sets Bajaj Chetak C25 apart as most affordable Chetak electric scooter yet

Bajaj Auto has launched the Bajaj Chetak C25 in India, which is officially the C2501, the most affordable version of the electric scooter. The all-new Bajaj Chetak C25 has been launched in India with an aim to make the electric scooter more affordable for the buyers. Interestingly, this is a strategy several electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country have been adopting over the recent times, in an attempt to enhance their sales numbers. Major players in the segment like Ola Electric, Ather Energy have already launched their EVs priced under ₹1 lakh, and now Bajaj Auto too followed the same path.

Speaking of the newly launched Bajaj Chetak C25, this entry-level Chetak electric scooter comes with significant amount of changes in design, weight and mechanical components as compared to the higher variants like the 30 and 35 series of Chetak.

If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Chetak C25, here are the key differences explained for you to understand what sets it apart from the rest of the lineup.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter lineup: Key differences Chetak C2501 Chetak 3001 Chetak 3501 Chetak 3502 Chetak 3503 Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 91,399 ₹ 99,500 ₹ 122,500 122,499 102,500 Battery 2.5 kWh 3.0 kWh 3.5 kWh 3.5 kWh 3.5 kWh Range 113 km 127 km 153 km 153 km 151 km 0-80% charging time 2.25 hours 3.50 hourrs 3 hours 3.25 hours 3.25 hours

Bajaj Chetak C25: Battery & charging The Bajaj Chetak C25 come equipped with a smaller floorboard-mounted 2.5 kWh NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery pack, as compared to the higher 30 and 35 series models' 3.0 kWh and 3.5 kWh battery packs, respectively. The battery pack onboard the C25 is capable of topping up 0-80% in 2.25 hours. On the other hand, the rest of the models in the Chetak lineup takes 3-3.50 hours to be charged 0-80%.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Range & performance The Bajaj Chetak C25 promises 113 km range on a single charge, as compared to 127 km and 153 km range on offer from the 30 and 35 series of Bajaj Chetak, respectively. The Bajaj Chetak C25 is capable of at a top speed of 55 kmph. On the other hand, the higher variants are capable of running at top speeds between 63 kmph and 73 kmph, varying depending on the battery size and variants.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Design The new Bajaj Chetak C25 differs from its bigger siblings in terms of design. The design changes are minimal yet meaningful. It gets a different looking LED headlamp, while the front apron is distinctive, with the sequential blinkers repositioned to the cowling alongside the headlamp. The rear profile comes wit a major change. In comparison to the dual cluster setup of bigger variants, the C25 comes featuring a new ‘Ice Cube’ single unit LED light strip. The Bajaj Chetak C25 is available in four colour options: Cyan, Red, Black and White. On the other hand, The 30 series gets five colour options: Black, red, Cyan, Yellow, and Grey. The 35 series too comes available in five different colour options.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Features The entry-level Chetak gets a colour LCD instrument cluster, while the top of the range 35 series of Bajaj Chetak comes with a high-end TFT touchscreen display on the instrument cluster. Also, the Bajaj Chetak C25 misses out on connectivity features and the higher trims get Bluetooth and other connectivity options.