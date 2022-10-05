What the festive season promises the auto sector

What is expected in October sales?

The festive season in North India, beginning with Navratri in the last week of September, has only just started. According to FADA, auto retail will see a new high in October as 24 out of the month’s 31 days are festive. “If (the two-wheeler) segment, especially entry-level 2-wheelers, also perform well, growing in low double digits, the overall auto retail will see higher growth compared to the last two festive season, but may still lag the pre-covid numbers of October’19", FADA said.