Hyundai is set to unveil its Staria MPV, often regarded as the Korean automaker's equivalent to the Kia Carnival, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, reportedHT Auto. Following its global launch in 2021, this marks the Staria's first appearance in India. However, industry insiders suggest it is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.

As per the publication, the MPV's front fascia is highlighted by a wide grille with vertical rectangular LED headlights and a full-width LED DRL strip. Higher trims ride on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with an exclusive pattern and brass chrome accents on the wheels, door handles, and wing mirrors, adding to its premium appeal. The rear is adorned with Hyundai's signature Parametric Pixel tail lamps, ensuring a contemporary and elegant finish.

Inside, the Staria offers advanced technology and comfort. A 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, push-button gear selector, ambient lighting, and reclining second-row seats with one-touch “relaxation mode" are key features. Safety is also a priority, with six airbags, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, safe exit assist, and a rear occupant alert system included.

Hyundai Creta Electric The Hyundai Creta Electric will be the centrepiece of the company’s showcase at the expo. Scheduled for launch on 17 January 2025, it combines the familiar design of its ICE-powered predecessor with a modern twist. The Pixelated Graphic Grille, integrated charging port, and elegant LED tail lamps give it a futuristic appeal.

Available in two battery configurations – 51 kWh and 42 kWh – the Creta Electric offers an ARAI-certified range of 473 km and 390 km, respectively. The larger battery variant delivers 169 bhp and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds, while the smaller option provides 133 bhp.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Flagship Excellence Hyundai’s flagship three-row SUV, the Ioniq 9, will also be on display. Built on the E-GMP platform, it boasts a 110.3 kWh battery, delivering a WLTP-rated range of up to 620 km. With fast charging capabilities that replenish 10-80% in just 24 minutes, the Ioniq 9 underscores Hyundai’s commitment to electrification.