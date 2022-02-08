How two-wheeler dreams died in the countryside

In urban areas, sales of auto-mobiles are largely discretionary. Customers buy a scooter, bike, or a car to either upgrade to a better model or add an additional vehicle to the household. Demand for premium motorcycles has held up well and even grown: They are largely sold in metros or tier-1 and tier-II towns with people more resilient to income shocks. Moreover, premium motorcycles only account for about 20% of the total two-wheeler market. This is also evident in bookings for passenger cars, where customers are placing bookings with multiple dealers for new models despite consistent price hikes.