What’s Next for Elon Musk and Tesla After CEO’s Pay Package Was Struck Down

For Elon Musk and the other seven members of Tesla’s board, the looming question now is: What next?

Earlier this week, a Delaware judge ruled to void the Tesla chief executive’s $55.8 billion compensation package, putting both Musk and the company’s directors in a bind on how to proceed.

Absent a win on appeal, which legal experts say could be challenging, board members face the prospect of having to rethink a pay deal for a billionaire CEO who made Tesla the world’s most valuable automaker—all while under intense pressure to maintain an arm’s length.

For Musk, who owns 13% of Tesla, walking away from the negotiating table wouldn’t be easy, either.

If Musk were to step aside at Tesla, he would risk tanking the stock price, and in the process, undermining his wealth in ways likely to ripple across his vast business empire.

In the past, the billionaire has borrowed heavily against his Tesla shares to pay for personal expenses and business investments. More recently, he cashed out more than $39 billion in Tesla stock, at least partly to fund his 2022 takeover of the social-media platform Twitter, now X.

Neither Musk nor board Chair Robyn Denholm responded to requests for comment.

Tesla shareholders, meanwhile, are left in limbo as the question of Musk’s level of commitment hangs over the car company, whose roughly $600 billion valuation is inextricably linked to its CEO.

And the ruling only further adds to the drama and uncertainty ahead for the electric-car maker. Tesla’s share price declined roughly 25% in January. Its stock fell 1.4% in the two days following news of the court ruling, closing at $188.86 a share Thursday.

Already, Tesla’s warning of “notably lower" growth in 2024 and the erosion of its once industry-leading profit margins have given investors more reasons to be nervous.

“We believe this [ruling] will create a negative overhang on the stock until additional clarity is given," Baird analysts wrote in the hours after the Delaware decision came down.

In the near term, Tesla’s board will probably remain focused on the automaker’s core business, while also being “mindful of the public scrutiny and the brand impact," said Betsy Atkins, who has served on dozens of corporate boards, including that of Volvo Cars.

Directors will also have to figure out what is within the realm of possibility on compensation before determining their next step, she added.

“It’s too soon to have enough information, because they have to wait and gather more information from the courts, from other legal minds," Atkins said.

In a sharply worded decision, Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick blasted Tesla board members, saying they allowed Musk too much influence in crafting his own compensation plan—the U.S.’s largest ever granted to a CEO of a publicly traded company, according to data provider Equilar.

In striking down the 2018 pay package, she criticized directors who signed off on the plan for letting Musk drive the negotiation process and not proposing a requirement that he spend a certain amount of time at the carmaker.

“Musk wielded the maximum influence that a manager can wield over a company," McCormick wrote. “Ultimately, the key witnesses said it all—they were there to cooperate with Musk, not negotiate against him."

Board members could appeal the decision to the Delaware Supreme Court and wait for a ruling before revisiting Musk’s pay, said Minor Myers, a University of Connecticut law professor. But they don’t necessarily have to hold off, he added.

If they were to re-examine Musk’s pay, directors would want to think carefully about how to incentivize specific outcomes, rather than “letting Elon Musk do their homework for them," Myers said.

Musk in recent days has taken to X to criticize the ruling, saying in one post: “Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware."

On Thursday, Musk posted on X that Tesla would hold a shareholder vote to move the company’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas, where Tesla already has its headquarters. Such a relocation, if approved, wouldn’t affect the case, because Tesla was incorporated in Delaware at the time the lawsuit was filed.

Musk also runs rocket company SpaceX and social-media platform X, and is a founder of artificial intelligence company xAI, neuroscience company Neuralink and tunneling firm Boring Co.

In the weeks before McCormick released her opinion, Musk had begun publicly pushing for another payday that would afford him greater control over Tesla.

In a post on X, he gave board members what amounted to an ultimatum, saying he would be “uncomfortable" building Tesla into an artificial intelligence and robotics leader without controlling roughly 25% of the company.

With a 13% stake, Musk is Tesla’s largest shareholder.

Musk’s Tesla stock has helped make him the world’s richest man on paper. But most of his assets are tied up in the companies he runs, with Tesla at the center of that business empire.

Musk doesn’t accept a salary from the carmaker. Rather, his 2018 pay package consisted of a dozen tranches of stock options that finished vesting in 2022.

If the Delaware decision holds, Musk would lose those options, which he hasn’t yet exercised, but not any shares he already holds.

Without those stock options, Musk would have a harder time amassing greater control to fend off activist investors—a possibility he has expressed concern about recently.

“My concern would be, I don’t want to control it, but if I have so little influence over the company … that I could sort of be voted out by some sort of random shareholder advisory firm," Musk said on an earnings call in January.

Ryan Felton contributed to this article.

