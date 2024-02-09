What's next for the Pulsar NS200? Bajaj Auto teases exciting updates in latest post
Speculations suggest that the 2024 Pulsar NS200 may feature cosmetic updates and a new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.
In a recent teaser posted on the official Instagram page of Pulsar, Bajaj Auto has hinted at the imminent launch of the 2024 Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market. While details about the upcoming model remain undisclosed, the teaser prominently features the Pulsar NS200, sparking anticipation among motorcycle enthusiasts.