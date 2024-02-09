In a recent teaser posted on the official Instagram page of Pulsar, Bajaj Auto has hinted at the imminent launch of the 2024 Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market. While details about the upcoming model remain undisclosed, the teaser prominently features the Pulsar NS200, sparking anticipation among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Speculations suggest that the 2024 Pulsar NS200 may bring forth a series of cosmetic updates, including the introduction of new color schemes. Additionally, there is a likelihood of Bajaj replacing the current semi-digital instrument cluster with the advanced digital cluster that debuted on the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150.

The new digital instrument cluster is likely to be equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and can sync with a mobile application, reported HT Auto. Controlled by a button on the left switch gear, the blacked-out instrument cluster provides essential information such as gear position indicator, mobile alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy, time, trip meter, odometer, speedometer, and fuel gauge.

As per the report from the publication, it is suggested that the powertrain of the Pulsar NS200 will remain unchanged. The bike is expected to retain its 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine generating 24 bhp of maximum power at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The transmission will continue to be a 6-speed unit.

The Pulsar NS200 features a perimeter frame, with upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear for suspension. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both the front and rear, with dual-channel ABS available. The front and rear tubeless tires measure 100/80-17 and 130/70-17, respectively.

While the official launch date and detailed specifications are yet to be revealed by Bajaj Auto, the teaser has ignited excitement among fans, eager to witness the potential upgrades and enhancements in the 2024 Pulsar NS200.

