What’s special about Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition? Key details

Mercedes-Benz has started its 2026 in Indian market by launching the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition in the country. Priced at a whopping ₹4.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition comes celebrating the success of the company's flagship SUV GLS in the country. The ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition comes with visual upgrades and changes in the cabin, making it distinctive.

Besides launching the special edition of the GLS, the German luxury car manufacturer has also announced the local production of the GLS SUV in India, at the OEM's Pune factory, which makes India the first country outside the US to locally produce the Mercedes-Benz GLS. With this, the GLS SUV sees a significantly price cut by about ₹40 lakh. The made-in-India Mercedes-Maybach GLS was also launched alongside the special edition model at ₹2.75 crore (ex-showroom), marking a significant price drop compared to the fully imported model’s price tag of ₹3.17 crore (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, if the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition has gabbed your attention, here are the key details about this car to know it better.

Advertisement

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition: Exterior The Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition comes wearing the signature dual-tone paint offered by the carmaker. It sports vertically slatted radiator grille sporting a chrome finish. There are chrome garnishing around the Maybach lettering. Also, it sports LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The bumper comes with faux air vents with numerous Maybach logos finished in chrome. It runs on 23-inch Maybach five-hole forged alloy wheels with ceramically high-sheen polished finish, and fully integrated wheel bolt cover. Other design elements include Maybach logo on the D pillar, wraparound LED taillights and two exhaust outlets on both sides of the rear bumper.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition: Interior Step inside cabin and special edition GLS gets a rear section consisting of two individual seats, a full-length center console, and an integrated MBUX rear tablet. The dual 12.3-inch screens and a three-spoke steering wheel with gloss black elements grab attention easily. It sports five seats with leatherette upholstery and are equipped with three-point seatbelts and adjustable headrests. Both the front and rear passengers get a centre armrest. This special edition GLS SUV also gets a MANUFAKTUR leather package that uses nappa leather for upholstery cushions, executive seats, and roof liner. The MANUFAKTUR exclusive leather package also extends to window frames and side instrument panels in matching colours.

Advertisement

Speaking of the other features, the special edition of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS comes equipped with two 11.6-inch displays for the rear passengers, dual wireless phone chargers, a panoramic sunroof, powered sun-blinds, quad-zone climate control, seat climate control, multi-contour seats with massage, a 29-speaker Burmester audio system and two wireless headsets. It also gets a 9.6-litre refrigerated compartment integrated with the rear armrest, ventilated and powered front seats and rear seat ventilation.

The safety features comprise a 360-degree camera with transparent bonnet function, auto parking assistance, a tyre pressure monitoring system and an ADAS suite.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition: Powertrain Powering the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Celebration Edition is a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, which is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This engine churns out 550 bhp peak power and 770 Nm of maximum torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, while the top-speed is limited at 250 kmph.