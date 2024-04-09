When are Tesla cars coming to India? Elon Musk answers the million dollar question
Tesla CEO Elon Musk emphasizes India's need for electric vehicles, aligning with the country's push for sustainable transportation. Plans for a manufacturing plant in Maharashtra or Gujarat, supported by India's EV policy, signal a significant development.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed his keen interest in bringing electric vehicles to India, emphasizing that it is a natural step for the country to embrace this sustainable mode of transportation. In a recent conversation on X Spaces with Nicolai Tangen, CEO at Norges Bank Investment Management, Elon Musk emphasized India's expanding population and emphasized the need for electric cars to become as commonplace there as they are in other nations.