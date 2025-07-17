When is Sawan Shivratri 2025? Check date, time and rituals of this powerful night of Lord Shiva

Sawan Shivratri 2025: One of the most spiritually potent nights dedicated to Lord Shiva, Sawan Shivratri is observed with fasting, prayers, and the Abhishekam ritual—the ceremonial bathing of a deity with milk, yoghurt, honey, or ghee, often accompanied by mantra chanting.

Falling in the month of Sawan, this sacred observance draws thousands of devotees to Shiva temples across India. Temples come alive with soulful chants as devotees observe fasts and perform Abhishekam using milk, honey, Gangajal, and sacred belpatra (bael leaves), a symbol of purity and Shiva’s divine connection.

This night holds deep significance for women, especially. Unmarried women pray for a suitable life partner, while married women seek blessings for their husbands' health and longevity. Performing Rudrabhishek, a ritual worshipping Lord Shiva in his Rudra form, is to cleanse negative energies, purify the aura, and bring mental clarity and inner peace.

When is Sawan Shivratri 2025? Sawan Shivratri 2025 Date, Nishita Kaal & Puja Timing Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Chaturdashi Tithi: Begins at 4:39 am on 23 July and ends at 2:28 am on 24 July

Nishita Kaal Puja: 12:07 am to 12:48 am (midnight of July 23–24)

Spiritual significance of Sawan Shivratri The midnight hour is believed to be the most spiritually charged moment to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Devotees prepare through fasting and purity rituals, beginning with a single meal on Trayodashi and observing a fast on Shivratri.

According to the legend, this sacred night commemorates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Spiritually, it symbolises the harmony of stillness and energy, destruction and creation. Through fasting, chanting, and midnight worship, devotees seek not only blessings but also inner balance, aligning their soul with the divine rhythm of the cosmos. In this union lies the secret of peace, transformation, and spiritual awakening.

