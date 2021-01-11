OPEN APP
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards
When young Elon Musk bought his first supercar McLaren F1 in 1999

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 06:18 PM IST Staff Writer

  • An old video recently posted on YouTube shows world's wealthiest person and Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking delivery of his McLaren supercar with his newfound Silicon Valley riches

Back in 1999, before the days of Tesla and SpaceX, young entrepreneur Elon Musk bought his first supercar - a McLaren F1. This shows that Musk's taste for cars wasn't questionable even 20 years back.

A video recently posted on YouTube by CNN from its archives shows the world's wealthiest person and Tesla CEO taking delivery of his McLaren supercar with his newfound Silicon Valley riches.

In the video, Musk calls it a "million-dollar" supercar. He notes that there are only 62 such McLarens in the world and he'll be the owner of one of the rare supercars.

"Just three years ago, I was showering at the YMC and sleeping on the office floor," Musk tells CNN in the video. He added: "And now, obviously I’ve got a million-dollar car and quite a few creature comforts. It is a moment in my life."

The billionaire can be seen super excited when the car arrives and also a bit emotional.

