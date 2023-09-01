Where to Find a Deal on Mercedes and BMW
- The stocks have rarely been cheaper as investors foresee a deep crisis that may never come
It is hard to find a good deal on a German car these days. Most German car stocks, on the other hand, are selling for cents on the dollar.
There are solid reasons for the discrepancy: weakening consumer sentiment, trouble in China, and the ever-mounting cost of catching up with Tesla in electric vehicles. Yet people will always want premium brands, not least in China. There may be more gas left in the tank, particularly for BMW and Mercedes-Benz, than many investors seem to think.
Car watchers can expect lots of flashy vehicle previews as IAA Mobility, Germany’s answer to the Detroit auto show, revs up for its grand opening by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday. One battleground might be smaller cars: BMW launched a new generation of its city-car brand Mini on Friday, while Mercedes-Benz plans to reveal a fresh approach to the compact segment Sunday.
But the old rivalry between these luxury stalwarts isn’t the real story these days. Investors are more worried about new competition, notably from fast-growing EV makers such as Tesla and China’s BYD. The latter will have six vehicles on display at IAA, including a new five-seat sport-utility vehicle.
The risk is already playing out in China, where EV sales are most advanced. Volkswagen was overtaken by BYD as the Chinese market leader earlier this year. The German giant’s EVs don’t appear to be competitive with equivalents that are developed locally with the speed and fresh thinking of startups.
VW admitted defeat last month by investing $700 million in local rival Xpeng and agreeing to co-develop new models with its new partner. In a historic reversal, the German company is now having to learn from Chinese manufacturers just as they once learned from it.
Investors have shunned VW’s stock, afraid that the next step involves BYD and others taking market share from VW in its European heartlands. The German company’s preference shares that are typically traded by institutional investors now trade at just 37% of the company’s book value, lower than at any point since the 2008 financial crisis.
While it is hard to be too optimistic about a rapid VW turnaround given the heavy involvement of labor unions in its governance, the market may have gone too far. For one thing, the company could have more time to get EVs right in Europe than expected. BYD has launched its European offensive with high-spec vehicles at midmarket to premium prices rather than the entry-level products China is often associated with. Will Roberts, an analyst at London-based EV consultancy Rho Motion, sees this as evidence that the Chinese company isn’t going to rush the early stages of its European expansion.
Investors also risk underestimating the importance of brands in the automotive sector, which are a German strength. BYD is still unknown in Europe, and the consumer nationalism that plays in its favor in China will work against it in the birthplace of the automobile. Chinese brands that try to launch in Europe with premium prices—the early approach taken by the likes of NIO and VW’s new partner Xpeng—will probably end up discounting, says Matthias Schmidt, founder of Schmidt Automotive Research.
Unlike VW, German premium brands Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Porsche are still selling well in China. This is partly because EVs are growing in the Chinese market from the low end up, whereas in the U.S. and Europe they are mainly upscale products. But it likely also reflects the brand consciousness of Chinese consumers, who are famously fond of fancy European handbags and watches. The shift to EVs may be redefining luxury in cars, but investors should still be wary of extrapolating VW’s midmarket problems in China to higher-end brands.
Tesla also looks to be less of a threat to the likes of Mercedes-Benz and BMW than it used to. In the heyday of the Model S, Elon Musk’s company likely ate into their U.S. market share, but now the world’s richest man is focused on bringing EVs to the masses. As Michael Muders, a fund manager at Frankfurt-based Union Investment, points out, the kind of price cuts Tesla has pushed through this year to expand its addressable market would be anathema to Germany’s premium brands, which pay close attention to secondhand vehicle values.
BMW, Mercedes-Benz and VW’s Audi brand all had the highest U.S. market share in their history last year, according to Wards Intelligence. The data has been distorted by vehicle shortages, and U.S. consumer sentiment is now weakening. Still, this hardly looks like a sector in deep crisis.
Yet emergency lights are flashing even at the premium end of the stock market: BMW and Mercedes-Benz shares are trading at 73% and 82% of book value respectively, well below the historic average of roughly 120%. The advantage of using this measure, rather than the more standard price-earnings ratio, is that it strips out the distortive impact of an earnings glut. High car prices have led to fat profits for the past couple of years, including in the most recent quarter, but even taking this into account the stocks appear cheap.
These are expensive and uncertain times to be in the traditional car business, and investors’ reluctance to back it is understandable. Yet the desire to signal status with brands will survive the shift to EVs, and EV startups face even greater hurdles to success than industry incumbents. Big discounts at BMW and Mercedes might not last forever.