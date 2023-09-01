Where to Find a Deal on Mercedes and BMW

While it is hard to be too optimistic about a rapid VW turnaround given the heavy involvement of labor unions in its governance, the market may have gone too far. For one thing, the company could have more time to get EVs right in Europe than expected. BYD has launched its European offensive with high-spec vehicles at midmarket to premium prices rather than the entry-level products China is often associated with. Will Roberts, an analyst at London-based EV consultancy Rho Motion, sees this as evidence that the Chinese company isn’t going to rush the early stages of its European expansion.