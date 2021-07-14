Mahindra Bolero has emerged as the highest-selling SIUV in the country. Mahindra Bolero has sold 1.3 million units since its launch the very first time.

On 4 August 2000, Mahindra introduced the first generation Bolero in India at ₹4.98 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai). It became India’s highest-selling SUV for 10 years in a row.

Sharing the achievement, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "The Bolero not just runs in our veins but also in the veins of 1.3M people… Its family will grow and the legend will endure".





The Bolero not just runs in our veins but also in the veins of 1.3M people… Its family will grow and the legend will endure… https://t.co/HyH0QOx0Af — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2021

Adding this to my garage… pic.twitter.com/7HrSZkIfkV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 13, 2021





Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched its new SUV Bolero NEO on Tuesday. The new Mahindra Bolero Neo starts at a price of ₹8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater model Bolero Neo will cater to the evolving customers looking for an SUV that is tough and authentic yet modern and trendy, the automaker noted.

The Bolero Neo comes with interiors that have been crafted by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina. It also features standard dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD) and cornering brake control (CBC) and ISOfix child seat. The vehicle is built on third-generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar and it comes with the proven Mahindra mHawk engine. which generates 100 HP of power.

"Its rugged body-on-frame construction, the proven Mahindra mHawk diesel engine, and Multi-Terrain Technology give Bolero Neo the ability and confidence to conquer rough terrain. Comprehensively loaded with all the key features, the Bolero Neo reiterates our unstinted commitment towards product quality, performance, core SUV attributes, and value," M&M Chief of Global Product Development Automotive Division Velusamy R said.

The new Bolero Neo comes in a seven-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top). An optional variant N10 (O) with multi-terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently, M&M said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.