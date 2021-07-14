Which is India's highest selling SUV and what Anand Mahindra has to say

The Bolero Neo comes with interiors that have been crafted by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina. It also features standard dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD) and cornering brake control (CBC) and ISOfix child seat. The vehicle is built on third-generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar and it comes with the proven Mahindra mHawk engine. which generates 100 HP of power.

