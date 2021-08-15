Who controls ‘Cruise’ name? GM and Ford battle it out

Last month, GM sued Ford over the name of Ford’s assisted-driving system, BlueCruise, which is scheduled to be released later this year. GM said the name is “confusingly similar" to GM’s own system, Super Cruise, as well as that of its driverless-car division, San Francisco-based Cruise. In the lawsuit, GM called its competitor’s naming choice “a brazen attempt to trade on their goodwill."

