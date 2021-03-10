Wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles up 18% in Feb

New Delhi: Domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers rose for the seventh consecutive month in February as auto manufacturers increased inventory at dealerships after better-than-expected retail sales during the last four months.

Dispatches of passenger vehicles increased 18% year-on-year to 28,1380 units as demand for compact cars and sport utility vehicles continued to rise in the rural, semi-urban and some part of the urban markets, data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Wednesday.

Indicating a sustained increase in demand in urban areas, dispatches of utility vehicles grew 45.4% y-o-y to 1,14,350 units, as companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Kia Motors India Ltd, and Tata Motors Ltd increased wholesale of their respective sport utility vehicles to meet rising demand.

Factory dispatches of passenger cars during the period declined marginally by 4.4% y-o-year to 1,55,128 units. Retail sales of passenger vehicles though picked up gradually from September on the back of sustained recovery in demand in the urban markets and increased preference for personal mobility to avoid covid infection.





Automobile sales in India are counted as factory dispatches and not retail sales.

Two-wheeler sales jumped 10.2% to 14,26,825 units. Scooter sales increased by 10% to 4,64,744 units as economic activity in urban areas continued to recover. Motorcycles sales grew 11.5% y-o-y to 9,10,323 units as demand for executive segment motorcycles recovered in the urban markets albeit on a low base.

Sales of two-wheelers picked up faster compared to the other segments immediately after the unlocking of the economy due to quicker recovery in demand in the rural and semi-urban areas compared to the metro and tier-one cities. In the last three months, the demand contracted, especially for entry level motorcycles, due to resumption of public transport across the country and decline in covid cases in the rural and semi urban areas.

Siam did not provide details of wholesale dispatches of commercial vehicles for the month.

