Why buyers may not be able to book their dream car this Dhanteras

Quoting Ajay Agarwal - showroom owner of Tata Motors and Renault India, ANI report says that due to the demand for Tata's Nexon, waiting periods had increased, and added that some models due to better availability of the supply chain, issues were getting resolved. "Like CNG, the waiting period is less but almost all models are on waiting, some are less, some are more. Renault lower variants are more on waiting and higher models are less on waiting," he said.