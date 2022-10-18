Why buyers may not be able to book their dream car this Dhanteras

Dealers have stopped immediate or instant bookings for Dhanteras due to high demand. According to industry sources, more than four lakh people have booked their favourite cars to bring home on Dhanteras day which falls on October 23.
If you were planning to buy your dream car on Dhanteras this year, you may be disappointed. Dealers across the country have stopped immediate or instant bookings for the auspicious day following the high demand. According to an ANI report, more than four lakh people have booked their favourite cars to bring home on Dhanteras day which falls on October 23.
The five-day long Diwali festivities begins with Dhanteras - which is celebrated to bring wealth and prosperity.
According to the industry sources, dealers have stopped instant bookings of cars. During Navratri, a total of 5,39,227 vehicles were sold between September 26 and October 5, 2022. As many as 1,10,521 passenger vehicles and 3,69,020 two-wheelers were sold during this festival.
Even the best-sellers have long waiting periods. Most of the best-seller cars have a waiting period of more than 65 weeks. Only those who have made advance booking for their favourite cars may be lucky to bring vehicles home on Dhanteras.
Quoting Ajay Agarwal - showroom owner of Tata Motors and Renault India, ANI report says that due to the demand for Tata's Nexon, waiting periods had increased, and added that some models due to better availability of the supply chain, issues were getting resolved. "Like CNG, the waiting period is less but almost all models are on waiting, some are less, some are more. Renault lower variants are more on waiting and higher models are less on waiting," he said.
Car companies put the waiting period for their best-selling cars in their showrooms. Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) best-selling car XUV7OO has a waiting period of around 66-68 weeks. XUV5OO has a waiting period for some models of 7-27 weeks, Thar Diesel has 23-25 weeks while Bolero Diesel has up to 10 weeks. Tata Nexon has a waiting period of 16 to 20 weeks depending on different variants of the model while Tata Punch has 24 to 26 weeks. Nissan Magnite has a waiting period of 10-12 weeks. It is almost the same situation for Maruti Brezza, the recently-launched Grand Vitara and Kia Motors' top-selling cars -- Seltos and Kia.
Customers who are going to book or have queried about their favourite cars are clearly told by sales persons of showrooms about the waiting period.
The festive period of Navratri-Dussehra and Dhanteras-Diwali this year has delivered the worst performance for India's automakers in almost a decade. The main festive season from Navratri to Diwali is the peak period of activity in the personal mobility segment. But, demand remained slow this time, particularly in North India where Diwali has historically been a sentiment booster.
Vehicle registrations during the 30-day period declined by steep double digits compared with the same festive period last year. The rise in this number is surely because of the various material shortages, global supply disruptions, and new launches, too.
