BMW Group-owned luxury car brand MINI expects its sales in India to nearly double in 2026, after selling fewer than 1,000 cars annually for several years. The company is now targeting sales of 1,200 to 1,500 cars this year, compared with 730 units sold in 2025.

BMW Mini sales to increase in India in 2026 The growth is being driven by new car launches, lower prices, local assembly and rising demand from smaller cities. The company has already crossed the 1,000-unit sales mark in 2026 and is hoping for a strong December to get closer to its target.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said the brand had remained at around 700 to 800 units annually for the past few years.

"For the last 4-5 years we were hovering around 700-800 units. But this year is exceptionally well," Brar said during the launch of the new electric MINI Cooper SE.

"It will be anywhere between 70-100% growth for the full year. Depending upon how well December goes. So let's see if we can get closer to 100%," he added.

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MINI's sales in India have remained fairly limited over the years. It sold 713 cars in 2022, 869 in 2023, 709 in 2024 and 730 in 2025. However, sales increased by 70% in the first half of 2026, with 504 cars delivered between January and June.

New models and local assembly help MINI One of the biggest reasons behind the growth is MINI's wider range of cars in India.

The company has also started assembling the petrol-powered MINI Countryman C at BMW's Chennai plant. Launched in June at ₹47.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the locally assembled SUV has helped the brand offer the car at a lower price.

"Countryman C we localised, so that really helped us in also bringing the price points a little down," Brar said.

The Countryman C is currently MINI's best-selling model in India, followed by the Cooper Convertible.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is another factor helping the brand. The agreement allows MINI to bring in more UK-made models at lower import duties, making it easier for the company to offer them at more competitive prices.

Brar said MINI has been able to pass on a price benefit of around 15-20% to customers under the agreement, even as higher costs and currency changes have reduced some of the savings.

On November 27, MINI launched the new-generation all-electric Cooper SE in India at ₹53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced three special editions developed with British fashion designer Paul Smith.

These include the Cooper S, Cooper SE and Cooper Convertible. Their prices range from ₹55.75 lakh to ₹61.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new electric Cooper SE has a claimed driving range of 402 km on a full charge. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in December.

Demand driven by younger buyers and smaller cities MINI is also seeing more interest from younger customers and people buying their first luxury car.

Around 30% of its Indian customers are first-time luxury car buyers who are upgrading from regular cars. The remaining 70% already own luxury vehicles and are buying a MINI as an additional car.

"We are seeing more and more customers from the younger generation buying these cars. And that's one of the reasons why we are going at such a fast pace," Brar said.

The company is also seeing demand from cities such as Lucknow, Jodhpur, Coimbatore and Surat. MINI now has a sales presence across 19 cities, while customers can access after-sales services in 38 cities through BMW's service network.

The brand is also focusing on personalisation. Around 40% of its customers are interested in customising their cars, with an average spending of around ₹2.5 lakh on modifications.

MINI's electric car plans for India Electric cars are expected to become a bigger part of MINI's business in India. The company expects electric vehicles to account for around 10-15% of its sales as its electric car range grows.

MINI is also looking at adding more models from its global range, including the Aceman. However, the company wants to first establish its recently launched cars in India before bringing in more models. It currently has no new launches planned for the first quarter of 2027.

The company is also working on a special edition made specifically for India. More details about this model could be announced by January 2027.

Meanwhile, BMW Group India expects its combined sales across BMW and MINI to cross 20,000 cars in 2026, compared with around 18,000 units last year.