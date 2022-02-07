Why electric vehicles are getting bigger and heavier?

Though less chunky on average than American vehicles, cars sold in the European Union and United Kingdom have gained 15% more weight since 2001, weakening the pollution benefits from much-improved fuel economy. Switching to electric adds at least a couple of hundred extra kilos per vehicle. In 2020, the average mass of new EVs sold in Europe was nearly 1,700 kg (3,750 lbs), or around 16% heavier than the average of all vehicles sold, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation. Plug-in hybrids — which have both a combustion engine and electric motor — topped 1,900 kg on average, in part because these are often SUVs or luxury saloons.