Why electric vehicles catching fire in India?

Measures to solve this problem - First off, the QC for battery pack assembly (and the localized component manufacturing) needs to be perfected. We need secure local supply chains for cells, ones that are made with Indian conditions in mind. The QC challenges of manufacturing come in for cell manufacturing, perhaps even more so. India has not seen LIB cell manufacturing yet, and is looking for a massive scale up with the PLI plans. The conventional LIB cell manufacturing process is extremely QC sensitive and even the smallest of slip-ups cause safety concerns. Cell manufacturing in India needs to happen as a well thought out exercise after fully understanding the process involved and its limits, lest we see an even bigger problem when locally manufactured cells enter the huge EV market. If the LIB cell design and manufacturing process itself can be reworked for Indian requirements, keeping in mind the impact of the process on the QC, it could be a fundamental solution to the fires in batteries. We need a proper temperature measurement system sensor built-in. When the battery cell is going above a certain temperature, the system either cuts off power, immobilises the vehicle and sends a message to the user that they need to take this vehicle to another place where if the vehicle caught fire, it doesn’t result in the loss of life and property.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}