Why do EVs not need as much maintenance as regular ICE cars? We explain

Electric vehicles (EVs) demand considerably less maintenance than cars powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), and the reasons lie in the fundamental differences in how the two types of powertrains operate. The conventional petrol or diesel car relies on hundreds of interconnected mechanical parts for combustion, generating power that is sent to the wheels. Over time, these components generate friction and wear out, requiring regular inspection, lubrication, and replacement. In contrast, EVs do away with many of these moving and wear-prone parts, resulting in a vehicle that not only costs less to maintain in the long term but also demands fewer service visits.

Advertisement

EVs have gradually altered the ownership experience by simplifying mechanical systems and leveraging electronics for efficiency. Unlike ICE cars that depend on oil changes, exhaust systems, and complex transmissions, EVs operate on a closed electrical loop powered by batteries and motors. This mechanical simplicity means that the typical EV owner spends less time and money at service centres while retaining similar reliability and performance.

Fewer moving parts EVs have significantly fewer moving components compared to ICE vehicles. While a traditional petrol engine can contain over 2,000 moving parts, an electric motor typically has fewer than 20. This mechanical simplicity reduces component failures and minimises the need for repairs and replacements. Without complex systems like timing belts, fuel pumps, exhaust manifolds, or clutches, EVs eliminate many common sources of mechanical wear.​

Advertisement

EVs are fundamentally less mechanically complex than ICE vehicles: A petrol engine may carry more than 2,000 moving parts, ranging from pistons and valves to belts, pumps, and exhaust manifolds, all of which gradually wear out during regular operation. An electric motor, on the other hand, typically has fewer than 20. The absence of a crankshaft, clutch, or gearbox eliminates many friction-based wear points that require constant attention. This means fewer parts to break down, less heat generated from friction, and smaller chances of system failures.

No oil changes or fuel system maintenance The most noticeable difference for EV owners is the absence of oil changes. Electric motors do not require oil to function, removing one of the most common service items for ICE cars. This not only saves cost but also reduces environmental waste from used oil and filters. EVs also lack components such as fuel filters, air intake valves, and exhaust systems, all of which require periodic cleaning or replacement.

Advertisement

Regen braking reduces wear and tear EVs use regenerative braking, which converts kinetic energy back into electrical energy during deceleration, reducing reliance on the physical brake parts. The regen system does most of the work, meaning the friction brakes are engaged less frequently. This significantly decreases the wear and tear on brake pads and rotors, allowing them to last over 100,000 km, nearly double the lifespan of brakes in ICE vehicles.

Simplified transmission and drivetrain Most electric cars employ a single-speed transmission or do not require a traditional gearbox at all, simplifying the drivetrain and further reducing maintenance needs. Some EVs may require occasional gearbox fluid changes, but the overall maintenance burden is much lower than in ICE vehicles with multi-speed automatic transmissions.

Advertisement

Battery and long-term care While electric powertrains do lengthen maintenance intervals, the battery system remains a critical component that necessitates careful long-term management. However, advancements in battery chemistry, thermal management, and software regulation have made modern battery units significantly more durable.