Why Ford is recalling over 1.5 million vehicles in the US

Ford Motors has announced that it is recalling more than 1.5 vehicles in the US due to brake hose and windshield wiper arms issue.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs sold between 2013 and 2018 have been called. The vehilces are affected by an issue where the front brake hoses may rupture and leak brake fluid.
"A brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of [a] crash," the NHTSA said.
The company said in documents posted earlier this week by safety regulators that the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.
As per NHTSA, owners of Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs will be notified about the recall via letters starting April 17. Dealers will replace the hoses. Onwers get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.
Ford says that owners who are already experiencing problems should call their dealer. There are some parts already available for repairs. The company said only about 2% of the vehicles will have brake hose leaks.
Ford said it’s aware of one crash with no mention of injuries due to the problem.
The second recall involves more than 222,000 F-150 pickups from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break. Ford says that it will start notifying owners from March 27. Dealers will replace the arms if needed.
In a similar incident, Royal Enfield recalled about 5,000 units of its Himalayan motorbike in the US produced between 2017 to 2021. In an official communication with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that it has issued a recall of 4,891 units of Royal Enfield Himalayan due to “loss of brake function from caliper corrosion".
(With inputs from agencies)
