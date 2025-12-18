Why India loves Maruti Suzuki WagonR? Top 5 reasons behind its popularity

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, one of the bestselling cars in Indian passenger vehicle market, has achieved a new feat. The tallboy hatchback that was introduced in the country back in 1999, has surpassed a production milestone of 35 lakh units. Currently, in its third generation avatar, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is highly popular among both private buyers as well as fleet operators.

Despite the slumping market share of hatchbacks in India, the tallboy hatchback continues to impress many first -time and recurring car buyers as well. Sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena retail network, the WagonR is priced between ₹4.95 lakh and ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. It is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG powertrain options.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable pricing The Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes priced between ₹4.95 lakh and ₹6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the car affordable for a large number of consumers, who are either first time buyers or even upgrading from entry level model like Alto K10 or Kwid.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Compact practical design The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has a design, which is compact and practical. The tallboy hatchback's design is perfect for a city commuter. The compact dimensions make sure the WagonR is well capable of maneuvering in the congested city traffic conditions. Parking it in a tight space is easy thanks to the compact size. It is easy to take turns in tight spaces, easy to handle even on small roads.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: A spacious feature-rich cabin The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, despite its compact size, comes with a spacious and feature-packed cabin, which is practical for any consumer seeking a car with ample space and handy equipments. The car gets touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, power windows, and steering-mounted controls. etc. On the safety front as well, the car gets six airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ESP, idle start/stop, Hill Hold Assist (HHA), etc.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Wide powertrain choices The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in multiple powertrain choices. The hatchback is available with engine options of a 1.0-litre petrol unit and a 1.2-litre petrol unit. Besides that there is a factory-fitted CNG kit on offer as well, further enhancing the powertrain choices for the buyers. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. These, altogether offer the consumers a wide range of powertrain combinations to pick from.