Why is BMW asking owners to park their cars outside? What triggered the warning? See which models are affected

BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles in the United States over a potential fire risk, with safety regulators asking owners to park their cars outside and away from buildings until the problem is fixed.

BMW issues recall of 720,796 vehicles in the US The recall affects several BMW models manufactured between 2012 2018. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the vehicles could catch fire even when parked and switched off.

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The issue is linked to an electrical connector attached to the water pump. If the connector is exposed to water, it could short-circuit and increase the risk of a fire.

The latest recall is particularly concerning because these vehicles were already part of a similar recall in 2024. Even cars that received repairs under the earlier recall will need to be fixed again.

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Why has BMW issued another recall? According to the NHTSA, an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump could allow water to enter the connection. This could lead to an electrical short circuit and potentially start a fire.

The problem was first addressed through a recall in 2024, which involved the same 720,796 vehicles. However, the earlier repairs have not fully resolved the risk, and vehicles that were repaired during that campaign are now included in the new recall.

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BMW is aware of around 10 incidents in the United States that are related, or may be related, to the issue. These incidents involved vehicles that had already received repairs under the 2024 recall.

However, the company has not reported any crashes or injuries linked to these incidents, according to the NHTSA.

A new repair solution is still being developed. Once available, the repair will be carried out free of charge at authorised BMW dealerships.

Which BMW models are affected? The recall covers several BMW cars and SUVs from the 2012 to 2018 model years.

The models included in the NHTSA's park-outside warning are:

- 3 Series: 2012-2016

- 5 Series: 2012-2016

- Z4: 2012-2016

- X1: 2012-2015

- X3: 2013-2017

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- 2 Series coupe: 2014-2016

- 3 Series sportswagon: 2014-2016

- 328xi Gran Turismo: 2014-2016

- 4 Series convertible and coupe: 2014-2016

- 2 Series convertible: 2015-2016

- 4 Series Gran Coupe: 2015-2016

- X4: 2015-2018

- X5 xDrive40e: 2016-2018

The NHTSA has asked owners of these vehicles to park them outside, away from buildings and other vehicles, until the necessary repairs have been completed.

When will owners receive recall notices? BMW is expected to begin mailing notification letters to affected vehicle owners from 25 December, 2026.

From the same date, owners will also be able to check their vehicle identification numbers (VINs) and registration details through the NHTSA's official recall website.

Owners can contact BMW's recall hotline at 800-525-7417 for further information. They can also reach the NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. The agency has also encouraged vehicle owners to download its SaferCar app to receive updates about safety recalls.

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For now, the main instruction remains unchanged: owners of affected BMW vehicles should keep their cars parked outside and away from buildings until the new repair is available and completed.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.