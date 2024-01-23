Why it makes sense for new EV drivers to look beyond Tesla

Traditional carmakers, particularly those from Germany, protect residual values carefully in an effort to build trust with customers and improve the leasing math for their financing operations. Luxury vehicles can end up costing consumers surprisingly little if they can count on strong valuations in the secondary market. With its highly visible price cuts, which have continued this year in Europe and China, Tesla is pursuing a different approach to making its vehicles more affordable—one that comes at the expense of existing Tesla owners and makes the brand harder to lease.