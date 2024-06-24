Why it pays for startups to move to Silicon Valley

He used several techniques to control for the fact that the highest-quality firms may be the most likely to relocate to tech hubs around the country. He used machine-learning algorithms to estimate a firm’s growth had it stayed in its original location. He also compared firms that moved to the same tech hub at different periods, and he identified variables that could offer alternative explanations for a firm’s decision to relocate, such as the founder’s age, state income-tax rates and even weather patterns.