Why it’s unwise to bank on airbags alone on the road

Airbags are considered passive safety systems that deploy when sensors on the vehicle trigger a collision warning irrespective of whether seat belts are fastened. The efficacy of both systems, however, is best when used in conjunction. The seat belt keeps the occupant in place, enabling the best posture for an airbag to work. Not wearing a seat belt in a car with airbags can be counter-productive as the airbag deployment itself could lead to injuries. Bottomline: The humble 60-year-old three-point seat belt remains the most potent protection against fatal injuries in a road accident.