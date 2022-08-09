Why rivals in Hyundai mirror are closer than they appear

India’s largest car maker took a beating over the last two years because of the lack of new products or refreshes. “Maruti’s sub-compact SUV Brezza was the market leader in the compact SUV space when it was launched. But in the last two years, it did not have a meaningful upgrade. New entrants like the Kia Sonet, Tata Punch and the Venue gained. What happened to the Brezza in the last two years could also happen to the Venue and Creta over the next two years," an industry executive said. He didn’t want to be identified.