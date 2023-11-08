Why Rivian Can’t Be the Next Tesla

America’s top electric-vehicle startup is in a more stable place than it was, but it still loses too much money on each vehicle it sells.

Rivian is on a better road than Lucid, but none of America’s electric-vehicle startups looks much like being the next Tesla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rivian is finding its cruising speed—slower but more controllable than the breakneck expansion envisaged in its initial public offering two years ago. The company, which is focused on electrifying pickup trucks, three-row sport-utility vehicles and delivery vans, raised its production forecast for 2023 to 54,000 on Tuesday, when it reported third-quarter results after the market close. This was the second consecutive quarter that it has raised this closely watched number after drastically cutting expectations just months after its IPO. The stock was up about 7% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Boosting production matters because it allows Rivian to fill the expensive capacity it has built at its plant in Illinois and negotiate better deals with suppliers, reducing the loss it makes on every vehicle it delivers. This loss was still steep at $30,648 in the third quarter—only 6% better than in the second quarter. The company expects to break even at the gross level, which excludes company overheads, by the end of next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of course, manufacturers can only raise production profitably if they can sell the vehicles to consumers at the prices they budgeted. This is the conundrum facing a lot of early-stage EV manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford in Detroit, as demand for the technology slackens somewhat and Tesla cuts its prices. Others need to match the pioneer’s scale, but expanding into a price war just expands losses.

But Rivian doesn’t seem to be affected by the wider industry demand worries—at least not yet. Ironically, its struggles to increase production last year are probably protecting it by drawing out its order backlog. Consumers who locked in early orders have an incentive to stick with them because inflation has since pushed up prices. The real test of demand for Rivians will come when it exhausts these early, underpriced sales. Since its losses per vehicle are partly a result of that underpricing, the crunch point might be in roughly a year’s time, as it breaks even.

A look at other U.S. EV startups casts Rivian in a flattering light. Lucid Motor, the only other U.S. EV startup with a market value exceeding $10 billion, also reported third-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. It cut its production outlook “to prudently align with deliveries"—an admission of flagging demand for its top-end sedans—and made an eye-watering gross loss per vehicle of $227,802. Its shares were down 5% premarket Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors piled into EV startups in 2021 in the hope of getting an early ride on the next Tesla. Comparisons with that company, though, only serve to highlight how long and hard the road to a more sustainable business model could be, even for the best of the flock.

Rivian’s R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV can be likened to Tesla’s premium Model S and X vehicles, which it was producing in similar quantities in 2014. Tesla lost money back then but, unlike today’s EV startups, it made a gross profit on each vehicle it sold. Rivian is held back partly by the segment it chose to focus on: Heavy, boxy pickup trucks are harder to electrify profitably than aerodynamic sedans, as even Tesla seems to be finding with its Cybertruck.

Rivian’s higher-volume Model 3 and Y equivalents will come with its next-generation R2 vehicles. The company expects to start building its R2 factory in Georgia next year ahead of production starting in 2026. This will give the brand broader appeal, but it will also take it into the crowded compact SUV segment and direct competition with Tesla, which for years had the U.S. market more or less to itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As this year’s EV price war has demonstrated, there can be no such thing as the next Tesla precisely because the pioneer is already there. But if there could be, it would be a leaner company than any of today’s cash-bleeding U.S. startups.

Write to Stephen Wilmot at stephen.wilmot@wsj.com

