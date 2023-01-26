Why Tesla is still gunning for growth
Elon Musk’s company might have to keep expanding despite a possible looming recession, given recent factory investments
Elon Musk’s company might have to keep expanding despite a possible looming recession, given recent factory investments
While tech companies are cutting jobs, Tesla is unapologetically still gunning for growth. This might be the only route it can take.
While tech companies are cutting jobs, Tesla is unapologetically still gunning for growth. This might be the only route it can take.
The electric-vehicle maker gave a target of 1.8 million vehicles for the year when it reported quarterly results late Wednesday, without specifying whether it was for deliveries or production. Assuming it meant deliveries, the number would be up about 37% on last year, but below a longer-term ambition of expanding by 50% a year. This signals a more cautious approach to managing expectations after the company spent last year fruitlessly chasing the target, raising concerns about demand.
The electric-vehicle maker gave a target of 1.8 million vehicles for the year when it reported quarterly results late Wednesday, without specifying whether it was for deliveries or production. Assuming it meant deliveries, the number would be up about 37% on last year, but below a longer-term ambition of expanding by 50% a year. This signals a more cautious approach to managing expectations after the company spent last year fruitlessly chasing the target, raising concerns about demand.
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk still made clear on a call that he is committed to expanding as fast as supply chains allow. That is consistent with the big price cuts the company made in China in the fourth quarter, and in the U.S. and Europe this month. It is early days, but so far these seem to have had the desired effect on sales: Mr. Musk said on a call that orders are currently running at twice the rate of production.
The trickier question is how much margin the company will sacrifice in pursuit of that goal. Tesla’s income statement is already taking a hit. It reported an operating margin of 16% for the fourth quarter, down from 17.2% in the three months through September. And market conditions are getting more difficult, with interest rates rising and competitors launching new products.
Analysts’ consensus earnings-per-share estimate for 2023 is now $4.68, according to FactSet. That would be about 15% higher than the $4.07 it made last year, but just four weeks ago analysts were expecting it to earn $5.53 this year. Given rapidly unfolding events, forecasting Tesla’s profit right now is challenging: Falling prices will be somewhat tempered by falling unit costs as it ramps up production rapidly, but just how the balance will work out is open to wide interpretation.
The uncertainty explains why these quarterly results and the accompanying call were so hotly anticipated. Investors got a bit more guidance than usual: For example, Tesla is expecting to get an extra $150 million to $250 million a quarter this year from federal subsidies as part of President Biden’s climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act. One message that rang clear is that there is next to no probability of a share buyback any time soon as Mr. Musk girds for a potential recession. Even three months ago this seemed a plausible prospect for a company with $22.2 billion in cash and liquid assets at year-end.
Tesla’s growth path puts it at striking odds with the wider tech industry it sees itself as part of. Startups have pivoted toward profitability, and even cash-spewing tech giants have moved to trim their head counts.
Partly this reflects differences between industries: Many digital-technology companies that benefited from the pandemic are experiencing a hangover as its impact recedes in the West, whereas growth in the U.S. EV market could strengthen further, thanks to massive subsidies from the U.S. government. But the “pretty difficult recession" that Mr. Musk said he anticipated would hit EV sales too.
In reality, Tesla has little choice but to carry on down the rapid-growth route. Car makers can’t hire and fire in line with business sentiment like an asset-light digital-technology company; they design models and plan their production over periods of years. Tesla’s existing factory projects in Berlin and in Austin, Texas, are bringing capacity online that it needs to fill.
Government incentives also encourage Tesla to accelerate where it can. On Tuesday it announced a $3.6 billion investment to expand its footprint in Nevada with another battery factory and an assembly line for its heavy-duty truck, the Semi. Both plants should be big beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act, and they won’t add capacity in the more crowded passenger-vehicle market.
Tesla’s market value, at about $536 billion including the dilutive effect of stock options, according to FactSet, isn’t as egregious as it was after last year’s collapse. Yet justifying it still requires the company to keep expanding extraordinarily fast while making higher margins than other car makers. If the company’s recent price cuts show anything, it is that it hasn’t yet managed to transcend the trade-off between growth and profitability.