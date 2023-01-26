Why Tesla is still gunning for growth

The uncertainty explains why these quarterly results and the accompanying call were so hotly anticipated. Investors got a bit more guidance than usual: For example, Tesla is expecting to get an extra $150 million to $250 million a quarter this year from federal subsidies as part of President Biden’s climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act. One message that rang clear is that there is next to no probability of a share buyback any time soon as Mr. Musk girds for a potential recession. Even three months ago this seemed a plausible prospect for a company with $22.2 billion in cash and liquid assets at year-end.