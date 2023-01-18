Why the auto expo needs a major repair

It is not a problem that is peculiar to India—expos around the world are struggling. The Detroit Motor Show in the US, in September 2022, was a pale shadow of its glorious past as only three major automakers showed up. The Paris Motor Show, the following month, was also suitably slimmed down. The Geneva Motor Show has been cancelled this year for the fourth year in a row, while the Frankfurt Motor Show rode into the sunset even before the pandemic in 2019.