Why the Lamborghini Revuelto makes a compelling case for hybrid supercars

Faint streaks of purple catch the light on the matte-grey Revuelto. It is parked outside Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata. For a moment, it feels like I have come full circle. Nearly ten years have passed since I last drove through these gates in a bright green Huracán. Today, a broad-shouldered, imperious Revuelto stands in its place. The imposter syndrome arrives right on cue. Still, self-doubt is no reason to walk away from a Lamborghini. So, let’s get to work.

Also Read | Why the insurance bill 2025 marks the industry's biggest reform in decades

It’s incredible how, despite several new contenders to the hypercar throne, Lamborghini remains emblazoned on the minds of most as the quintessential maker of poster cars. The brand has all but trademarked the wedge-shaped, mid-engined supercar – its signature brand of personalised mobility. Except calling a Revuelto a form of personalised mobility is like calling rocket fuel a type of liquid. The Revuelto has all the flourishes – guillotine-like doors carving into the air, the daggered stance crouched low to the ground, and the predatory squint up front – everything about this car is foreboding and inviting at the same time.

This car marks a pivotal moment for Lamborghini. The Aventador never had to grapple with a shifting technological landscape; its successor must. The challenge is proving that electrification can coexist with the feral personality that turned wide-eyed teenagers into lifelong disciples. While some rivals cling stubbornly to pure V12 power, Lamborghini has chosen the tougher path: preserve the V12’s soul, then build electricity around it.

Also Read | Lamborghini Temerario review: A car built for speed and drama

The familiar 6.5-litre V12 stays naturally aspirated, stays loud, stays dramatic – but almost everything else is new. Rotated 180 degrees and re-engineered, it now produces 814 bhp, the most powerful V12 the company has ever built – 125 bhp per litre. But that’s only the opening act. Three electric motors – two steering the front axle, one supporting the rear – complete the hardware. The combined output crosses the four-figure threshold for the first time in Lamborghini history: 1001 bhp. And despite the hybrid equipment on board, the dry weight is 1772 kg, enough to send the car from 0 to 100 kph in under three seconds with room to spare.

View full Image The Revuelto has all the flourishes – guillotine-like doors carving into the air, the daggered stance crouched low to the ground, and the predatory squint up front – everything about this car is foreboding and inviting at the same time.

Stare at it long enough, and the Revuelto begins to feel like an optical uppercut. There’s some Veneno menace, some Aventador lineage, but the overall execution is more complex, more fractured, more intentionally engineered. Purists may mourn the simpler silhouettes of older Lamborghinis, but this shape leaves no doubt about the brand’s future. LED signatures that look almost hostile, carved-out aero channels, surfaces that appear wind-sculpted rather than designer-drawn – it’s Lamborghini making a statement, even at the cost of elegance.

Also Read | SIM binding rule splits tech firms and telecom companies down the middle

Inside, the theme continues. Realigning the gearbox frees up 84 mm of cabin space, making the cockpit marginally more spacious without compromising any of its supercar character. At first glance, the dashboard appears to be someone who grafted a fighter jet onto the firewall, but the logic emerges quickly. A vertically aligned central touchscreen handles the digital grunt work without the irritating quirks found in some rivals. All drive modes – City, Strada, Sport, and Corsa – are located on the steering wheel alongside the EV settings: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. Adjusting the rear wing’s downforce is absurdly simple. Curiously, the Revuelto doesn’t wake up with the traditional V12 bellow unless you have dialled in full-combustion mode. For something capable of such violence, its manners are unexpectedly civilised.

But out on the twisting Emilia-Romagna backroads, the hybrid credentials reveal their true purpose. The system extends the usable range; if you reach reserve, the electric motors can gently guide you to the nearest pump – it’s tight, but doable. Press the EV button and the mighty V12 simply vanishes, leaving the Revuelto to glide silently through medieval villages like a stealth bomber in slow motion. Watching a mid-engined wedge whisper its way through traffic tends to scramble bystanders’ brains. Switch back to Hybrid and the V12 erupts with a sharp, instant bark. Regeneration exists, but think of it as a courtesy, not a centrepiece.

Select Corsa and the politeness evaporates. Unless you’re feeling particularly immortal, keep ESC on. In Corsa, the entire powertrain coheres into one seamless, brutal organism. The shove is linear and relentless rather than chaotic. Steering is clean, incisive, full of feel – like the car is reading the road aloud to you. The electric hardware never tries to upstage the V12; instead, it acts like a skilled cinematographer, framing the drama without changing its tone.

Also Read | Gifting companies plan to hitch growth ride with Swiggy, Blinkit

From an engineering perspective, this represents a monumental leap. Downforce rises by over 60%, torsional rigidity by about 25% compared to the Aventador. Where the Aventador hammered its way through corners, the Revuelto disguises its mass with subtlety that the older car never possessed. Rear-wheel steering trims your line, and the front electric motors create all-wheel-drive behaviour without the heft of a mechanical system.

Plant your foot, and the horizon snaps toward you like a pulled bedsheet. The new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox injects a satisfying punch into every upshift. Every drive feels ceremonious. The Revuelto doesn’t merely upgrade the idea of a supercar – it redraws the entire diagram. It is also a marked upgrade from the formidable but slightly anachronistic Aventador. It can channel its velocity through the chassis more effectively during hard braking and sharp turns. It doesn’t dilute supercar theatre, it just adds a dramatic pause to it, pottering about on EV mode before the V12 inevitably erupts to life. It is utterly fantastic, joyous, and even friendly, which is a thing to be celebrated unless you still think all Lamborghinis should attempt to bite your head off at least once.

The Revuelto isn’t the first hybrid supercar on the planet, but it’s the most compelling argument for what the format can be. Lamborghini’s gamble – marrying its ancestral V12 thunder to modern electric muscle – pays off instantly. The hybrid side sharpens performance, adds real-world usability, and smooths out rough edges without compromising the brand’s emotional identity. Its ability to tiptoe one moment and tear open the sky the next makes it utterly contemporary and almost certainly iconic in the decades to come.