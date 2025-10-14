Subscribe

Why the world’s biggest carmakers are rethinking their ‘Electric’ dreams

  • Automakers worldwide are slowing their electric push, citing high costs and weaker demand. Hybrids are back in focus as the EV transition becomes slower and more pragmatic.

Ryan Paul Massey
Updated14 Oct 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Global carmakers, including Porsche and Lamborghini, have taken a step back to rethink their decision to go fully electric.
Global carmakers, including Porsche and Lamborghini, have taken a step back to rethink their decision to go fully electric.

The global electric vehicle (EV) boom is losing steam. After years of ambitious all-electric pledges, major carmakers are scaling back and embracing hybrids as policy shifts, costs, and consumer hesitation reshape the industry’s future.

Advertisement

According to BloombergNEF's annual Electric Vehicle Outlook report, EVs will make up one in four global car sales this year, yet growth will be uneven. China dominates, with over half of new cars sold being electric, while the U.S. and Europe face slowing demand and political uncertainty. Emerging markets like Vietnam and Thailand, meanwhile, are seeing record growth thanks to affordable EVs.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Mahindra BE 6

₹ 18.9 - 28.54 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹ 21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

VinFast VF7

₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹ 10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Toyota Fortuner

₹ 36.05 - 52.34 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Ampere Magnus Grand

₹ 89,999

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

The shift from EV-only to ‘multi-energy’

Automakers that once promised fully electric lineups are rebalancing strategies to include hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Slower sales, high battery costs, and limited charging infrastructure are forcing a rethink.

AutomakerOld TargetCurrent Plan
FordFully electric expansionBoosting hybrid sales
GMAll-EV lineupAdding plug-in hybrids
VolkswagenRapid EV rolloutReintroducing hybrids in U.S.
PorscheIn-house battery productionFocus on EVs, hybrids, ICE
Opel (Stellantis)100% EV by 2028“Multi-energy” strategy
LamborghiniFully electric LanzadorLikely plug-in hybrid

Even Tesla, the U.S. EV leader, expects slower growth this year.

Here are a few reasons why this change is arising globally:

1. Slower consumer adoption

While early adopters embraced EVs enthusiastically, mass-market buyers remain hesitant. Range anxiety, high upfront costs, and inconsistent charging infrastructure have curbed enthusiasm, especially in countries where charging networks are underdeveloped or electricity prices are rising.

Advertisement

2. High battery costs and material shortages

Lithium, nickel, and cobalt, the critical ingredients in EV batteries, have seen volatile prices. This volatility has squeezed profit margins and made EV production less financially attractive. Even with local battery plants coming up, costs remain high compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid models.

3. Charging infrastructure gaps

Outside of China and parts of Europe, the charging network remains patchy. In the U.S. and India, limited fast-charging points and long charging times continue to discourage buyers. Automakers fear producing EVs faster than the infrastructure can support.

4. Policy uncertainty and weak incentives

Government incentives played a crucial role in EV growth, but many nations, including the USA, are cutting or revising subsidies. Inconsistent policies, changing emission standards, and trade tariffs on imported batteries or EV components are making long-term planning difficult.

Advertisement

5. Profitability challenges

Electric cars are expensive to design, manufacture, and sell profitably. Many automakers report that even with rising EV sales, profit margins lag behind hybrid or ICE models. Scaling production without consistent demand has become risky.

6. Consumer preference for flexibility

Buyers increasingly prefer hybrids or plug-in hybrids that eliminate range anxiety while offering better fuel efficiency. Automakers are responding to this “best of both worlds” demand instead of forcing a full shift to battery-only models.

7. Economic slowdowns and inflation

Global inflation and high interest rates have made car loans and EV ownership costlier. Consumers in both mature and emerging markets are delaying large purchases, impacting the pace of EV adoption.

8. Brand and market positioning

Luxury brands like Lamborghini and Porsche face unique challenges in convincing their traditional performance-focused customers to switch to EVs. Many now view hybrids as a more suitable bridge between legacy performance and future sustainability.

Advertisement

What comes next

EV adoption is not collapsing as global EV sales are still rising, with BNEF expecting ~16.7 million units this year. The longer-term projection remains that EVs will capture 30–39 per cent of global new-car sales by 2030 (including hybrids).

  • But the pace of electrification will now be far less linear. Automakers are tacitly accepting that the revolution will be more evolutionary, powered by hybrids, incremental battery cost declines, and renewed regulatory support.

 
 
Electric VehicleHybrid Cars
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsWhy the world’s biggest carmakers are rethinking their ‘Electric’ dreams
Read Next Story