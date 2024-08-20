Auto News
Your car’s AC and tyres need a climate-driven upgrade. Here's why
Alisha Sachdev , Puja Das 6 min read 20 Aug 2024, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryThe automotive industry is adapting air conditioning systems and tyres to handle more extreme and unpredictable weather due to climate change.
Imagine your car's air conditioning falters in the middle of a relentless heatwave, or your tyres struggle to grip the road during an unexpected snowfall. As disconcerting as these scenarios might be, they are becoming more plausible as weather patterns shift due to the intensifying impact of climate change.
