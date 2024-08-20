Your car’s AC and tyres need a climate-driven upgrade. Here's why

Imagine your car's air conditioning falters in the middle of a relentless heatwave, or your tyres struggle to grip the road during an unexpected snowfall. As disconcerting as these scenarios might be, they are becoming more plausible as weather patterns shift due to the intensifying impact of climate change.

India has witnessed an unusual summer this year with northwest and east India recording a maximum average temperature of 47-48 degree Celsius until the Southwest monsoon hit the Kerala coast on 30 May, two days before the scheduled date.

Now, with the extremely heavy rainfall across the nation, especially in southern India and hilly regions like Himachal Pradesh are dealing with disasters caused by floods, landslides and cloudbursts which climate scientists term ‘man-made’. India has so far received 3% more than above-normal precipitation at 632.5 mm since 1 June.

This is also the scenario the automotive industry is working to avoid, so two of its critical components—air conditioning systems and tyres—can keep pace with the increasingly harsh and unpredictable climate. And as electric vehicles (EVs) become more common, another layer of technology to adapt to gets thrown into the mix.

Extreme testing, evolving standards

Car AC manufacturers are now pushing their systems to the limits, rigorously testing them for resilience against extreme temperatures, prolonged usage, and erratic weather. These systems must not only survive these harsh conditions but also meet stringent energy efficiency and performance standards evaluated by agencies like JD Power. As the climate continues to evolve, so too will the testing parameters, Shraddha Suri Marwah, chairperson and managing director of Subros, India’s largest manufacturer of car AC systems.

“When we design products for India, we take into account the country’s vast climate diversity. Our products are tested to withstand temperatures ranging from minus 20 to plus 50 or 55 degrees Celsius now, compared to the rest of the world, which typically designs for temperatures from -30 to +30 degrees. It's a regional issue. So we have to ensure our systems work in the harshest environments. We test in Jaisalmer, for instance, where we see temperatures actually hit 52 degrees Celsius. Testing standards are becoming more rigorous as climate change impacts grow, and we’re already preparing for the next wave of challenges, including harsher winters and longer rainy seasons," Marwah said.

Marwah notes that Subros’ testing parameters will continue to adapt as climate change progresses, emphasizing that the robustness of materials like rubber, aluminum, and steel will become increasingly crucial. “A lot of work is happening on this front right now. We’re constantly working on light weighting, making products more resilient, while also ensuring they meet the ever-stricter standards set by testing agencies," she said.

Tyre makers' challenges

Tyre manufacturers are grappling with their own set of challenges, particularly concerning the quality of natural rubber. Extreme weather conditions are affecting rubber production, leading to issues with both the quantity and quality of the raw material required for manufacturing tyres.

"Yields and production of natural rubber are getting hit primarily due to two extreme climatic conditions—torrential rainfall and extreme temperature. This has been the case this year, which may result in at least 20-30% production loss in Kerala. There are other reasons like diseases and pest attacks which are directly associated with climate change causing extreme weather conditions," said Jacob Mathew, managing director at Kerala State Rubber Co-operative Ltd. "This, however, may not impact supply-demand dynamics, impacting price as tyre companies already have their stocks. Some impact might be noticed next year. However, it cannot be said that lower production could alone be a cause of price rise if at all."

“Natural rubber production is highly sensitive to weather conditions," Anuj Kathuria, president, JK Tyre, told Mint. “Tropical climates with consistent rainfall and moderate temperatures are ideal, but deviations from these conditions can impact the rubber's quality. To address this, we have launched the Inroad Project, which involves setting up rubber plantations over 200,000 hectares in northeastern India. This initiative aims to secure a stable supply of high-quality natural rubber domestically."

Kathuria also highlights the importance of proper storage, “Maintaining optimal temperature and humidity conditions is crucial for both raw materials and finished products. We utilize renewable energy sources like solar and wind power to manage the increased energy needs and ensure sustainability. Proper storage facilities help prevent issues like oxidation and ozone attacks, which can lead to premature failure of tyres."

"Affordability plays a key role here and the life of the product does not because you are anyway going to replace the product after 10 years or so. That way manufacturers know that it is something which is not of mass attraction today," Vibha Dhawan, director general of The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), said.

Heat problems of electric vehicles

For electric vehicles, managing heat generated by a high volume of electronic components used in the vehicles is key. EVs typically have more electronic components than traditional cars due to advanced battery management systems, power electronics, electric drive controls, and sophisticated infotainment and driver assistance features.

“Batteries generate heat because they are exothermic by nature—whether they’re charging or discharging, they produce heat. This is less than the heat generated by internal combustion engines, which can reach temperatures as high as 110 to 150 degrees Celsius in the engine compartment. However, EVs still require effective heat management for their electronic components," Anand Kulkarni, chief product officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, explained.

“Even though the intrinsic cooling demands of an EV are lower, proper heat management is crucial to prevent electronic components from malfunctioning at high temperatures. Effective cooling is essential to maintain the reliability and longevity of these components," he said.

“At Uno Minda, we implement rigorous multi-environmental testing on all our components to guarantee impeccable performance even in the face of extreme weather conditions. This entails meticulously assessing functionality across a spectrum of environmental extremes, including temperature fluctuations from frigid to searing, elevated moisture levels, and ultraviolet exposure. Our meticulous design verification procedures, coupled with cutting-edge environmental testing apparatuses, ensure that our products surpass user demands under any weather condition," Ravi Mehra, deputy managing director, Uno Minda.

“We are also offering unique temperature-controlled seats for two-wheelers to provide comfort even in extreme weather conditions," he added.

"First of all, what we experienced this summer in Delhi was unusual and most air conditioners are made for 45 degrees and not 47-48 degrees and cannot run 24x7. If such electronic goods are running continuously, they are bound to get overheated and thus have problems. Additionally, wires cannot take that much of a load under such changes in weather. When the manufacturers say that it will work, they have done the testing for 2-3 hours and not 18 hours," Teri's Dhawan said.

"There are many problems. India has become a dumping ground for other countries. Samsung and other companies are bringing comparatively energy inefficient earphones and selling them in our country. India is a very price-sensitive market. If you look at the price difference between four-star and five-star refrigerators, it's almost 20%. You get a four-star refrigerator at ₹14,000 and the same product with five-star costs you ₹18,000-19,000. So, your immediate calculation is you are spending ₹4,000-5,000 more and how much will your savings be in energy," Dhawan added.