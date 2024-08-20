Your car’s AC and tyres need a climate-driven upgrade. Here's why

"Yields and production of natural rubber are getting hit primarily due to two extreme climatic conditions—torrential rainfall and extreme temperature. This has been the case this year, which may result in at least 20-30% production loss in Kerala. There are other reasons like diseases and pest attacks which are directly associated with climate change causing extreme weather conditions," said Jacob Mathew, managing director at Kerala State Rubber Co-operative Ltd. "This, however, may not impact supply-demand dynamics, impacting price as tyre companies already have their stocks. Some impact might be noticed next year. However, it cannot be said that lower production could alone be a cause of price rise if at all."