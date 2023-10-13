Will Consumers Buy ‘Selfish’ Self-Driving Cars?

In 2016, a Mercedes-Benz executive said that in developing autonomous vehicles (AVs), the company would prioritize the safety of its customers over that of bystanders and other drivers: “If you know you can save at least one person, at least save that one. Save the one in the car." The company probably did not expect the media backlash that ensued. “Mercedes-Benz admits automated driverless cars would run over a CHILD rather than swerve and risk injuring the passengers inside," a Daily Mail headline announced. Within a week, the carmaker publicly backed away from its position, stating that “neither programmers nor automated systems are entitled to weigh the value of human lives."