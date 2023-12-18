‘Will never allow driverless cars to come into India’: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that driverless cars will not be allowed in India to protect the jobs of drivers.
Union Minister of of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has reportedly said that driverless cars will not come to India in a bid to protect the jobs of drivers. According to a report by Business Today, Gadkari said, "I will never allow driverless cars to come into India because it will take away the jobs of several drivers and I will not let that happen".