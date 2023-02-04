Will Renault Duster make a comeback in India? Here’s what report suggests
- In India, the world's fastest-growing car market, the new investment will be led by Nissan, and the companies are evaluating vehicles they could launch from 2025, two of the people told Reuters. That could include a reboot for Renault's popular Duster sport-utility vehicle, they said.
A revamped alliance between Renault and Nissan will face an early test in India, where the carmakers plan new investment in a bid to close the gap on rivals, people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×