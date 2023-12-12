Auto News
Will Sajjan Jindal’s EV gamble pay off?
Sumant Banerji 10 min read 12 Dec 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Summary
- JSW Group has finally entered the auto sector through its tie-up with China’s SAIC. But the road ahead will be rough
NEW DELHI : JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal has always dreamt of making a car. Nevertheless, in August 2017, when the group announced its intention to enter the electric passenger vehicle market, it took everybody by surprise. The electric vehicle (EV) segment was at a very nascent stage at that time and none of the mass market carmakers had anything worthwhile to offer. But Jindal was dreaming big.
