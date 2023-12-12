Will Sajjan Jindal’s EV gamble pay off?

“We will launch 4-5 new cars, mostly EVs. Out of 300,000 cars, 65-75% will be EVs (against 30-35% today). We will also localize technology in India. We will assemble our EV batteries ourselves from next year in Halol, and we will explore technical or JV partnerships to produce EV cells and other critical electric vehicle components," Chaba said in May. “We can even supply other OEMs. Not only this, we feel hydrogen fuel cells will become a viable option in the next two-three years and here, too, we will look for JVs with Indian partners."

