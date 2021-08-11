Will startups lead India’s e-mobility leap?

Since the scale of the problem is large, some Indian startups have decided to address a narrow segment of e-mobilty, rather than developing a full product. Others have decided to acquire and leap ahead of the competition. In May last year, Ola Electric acquired Dutch electric scooter startup Etergo, with an eye on launching electric two-wheelers in India and in a few other emerging markets. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led startup has already invested in setting up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The first batch of scooters is expected to be unveiled this month. In addition to launching products, Ola Electric will also set up 100,000 charging stations over the next few years in order to address range anxiety among customers.